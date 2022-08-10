Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Auditor-General probes Wellington central library redevelopment

3 minutes to read
The library, Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui, has been closed since it was deemed an earthquake risk in March 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The library, Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui, has been closed since it was deemed an earthquake risk in March 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

The Auditor-General's office is looking into concerns about the procurement process for the redevelopment of Wellington's central library.

Former National MP Christopher Finlayson made a complaint at the end of last year, the Herald understands.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.