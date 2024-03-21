Egyptian gold coin of Ptolemy II.

Auction strikes gold

There were various highlights at Ōtaki-based Mowbray’s recent coin, banknote and medal auction in Wellington.

Highlights included an ancient Egyptian gold coin that is over 2200 years old issued by Pharoah Ptolemy II of Egypt which sold for $21,500 and a gold coin of his wife Arsinoe II which sold for $20,300.

A New Zealand 1935 proof set of six coins including the Waitangi Crown showing William Hobson and Chief Tamati Waka Nene shaking hands at the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi reached $19,800.

One of the first 50-pound notes of 1934 issued by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand brought $17,300.

Community centre decision looms

Kāpiti Coast District Council is getting close to deciding what to do with the Te Newhanga Kapiti Community Centre, which has been closed because of weather tightness issues.

“We’re awaiting the final report from our recent social needs assessment, and from updated detailed building condition assessments,” a council spokesperson said.

“We expect to update council on these topics within the next month or two.”

Council has budgeted $5 million to rebuild or replace the community centre.

Waikanae Beach home on Bach of the Year list

A Waikanae Beach holiday home has been named one of New Zealand’s best baches.

Bookabach has released its Bach of the Year list, and Harakeke, based in Waikanae Beach, made the cut.

Harakeke, is a four-bedroom beachfront home with direct beach access, and has enough room to sleep six, while also offering unobstructed views of Waimea Stream Estuary and Kāpiti Island.

The Waikanae Beach bach that made Bookabach's top 10 list.

Its architectural design provides indoor-outdoor living areas complemented by retro styling and original art.

The Bookabach Bach of the Year has been going for 13 years and looks at the 12,000 properties listed on Bookabach.

The homes are judged on criteria, including having a 4.5 or higher star rating, positive guest reviews, and standout amenities and spaces.

Feedback wanted on proposed finance policy changes

Greater Wellington is inviting feedback on proposed changes to its Revenue and Financing Policy.

The Revenue and Financing Policy covers the council’s various sources of funding, and how the cost of services is shared across the region.

This includes the collection of general rates, targeted rates, fixed charges and levies, and the use of government subsidies and funding.

The proposed policy change would rebalance the way general rates are applied, by removing a differential that currently applies to Wellington CBD and business rating categories. The differential was introduced in 2019 following the impact of the Kaikōura earthquake on central commercial and residential buildings.

One of the consultation questions relates specifically to ratepayers in Wellington city, however, the council welcomes feedback from anyone in the Wellington region.

Consultation closes on April 22. To learn more about the Revenue and Financing Policy and provide feedback, visit: haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/revenue-and-finance-policy.