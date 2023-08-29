A serious crash has closed Auckland's Southwestern Motorway this evening. Photo / Supplied

Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway has been partially closed due to a crash near Wiri during evening rush hour.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said State Highway 20 was closed between Cavendish Drive and Puhinui Rd.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 5:45PM

SH20 is CLOSED northbound between Cavendish Dr and Puhinui Rd due to a serious crash. Consider exiting at Cavendish Dr off-ramp and rejoining SH20 northbound at Puhinui Rd on-ramp.

— Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 29, 2023

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 5:20PM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right northbound lane between Puhinui Rd off-ramp and Puhinui Rd on-ramp. Pass the scene with care and expect delays.

Waka Kotahi said motorists should consider detouring down the Cavendish Rd off-ramp and rejoining at Puhinui Rd.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they responded to a report of a single-car crash on the Southwestern Motorway near Wiri.

“There are no persons trapped,” the spokeswoman said.



