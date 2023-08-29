Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway has been partially closed due to a crash near Wiri during evening rush hour.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said State Highway 20 was closed between Cavendish Drive and Puhinui Rd.
Waka Kotahi said motorists should consider detouring down the Cavendish Rd off-ramp and rejoining at Puhinui Rd.
A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they responded to a report of a single-car crash on the Southwestern Motorway near Wiri.
“There are no persons trapped,” the spokeswoman said.