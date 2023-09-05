Three people have been injured in the serious crash that brought the Northwestern motorway to a halt. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people have been injured in the serious crash that brought the Northwestern motorway to a halt. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people have been injured in the crash that brought the Northwestern Motorway to a halt this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene near the St Lukes on-ramp on the westbound side after getting multiple calls before 10pm.

Three fire trucks are attending, with crews using cutting gear to extract a passenger from the vehicle.

A police officer on the scene told the Herald three people had been injured in the single-vehicle crash.

The motorway will remain partially open overnight, the officer said.

Traffic has come to a halt on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after a serious crash. Photo / Waka Kotahi



