Three people have been injured in the crash that brought the Northwestern Motorway to a halt this evening.
Emergency services are at the scene near the St Lukes on-ramp on the westbound side after getting multiple calls before 10pm.
Three fire trucks are attending, with crews using cutting gear to extract a passenger from the vehicle.
A police officer on the scene told the Herald three people had been injured in the single-vehicle crash.
The motorway will remain partially open overnight, the officer said.