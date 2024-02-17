Roadworks may close down a vital route north overnight in Auckland. Photo / Alex Cairns

Roadworks may close down a vital route north overnight in Auckland. Photo / Alex Cairns

Aucklanders are being advised to be prepared for a swathe of roadworks shutting down a large portion of their motorways overnight this week - including the potential for the Harbour Bridge to be inaccessible for northbound traffic.

According to the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) website, from 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow, northbound lanes between the Symonds St off-ramp and the Fanshawe St on-ramp will be closed, as will the Fanshawe Street northbound on-ramp.

The Curran St northbound on-ramp and the Wellington St northbound on-ramp will also be closed during the same times. This will last for three days.

This means there will be no entry point to the Harbour Bridge, so travellers must make a 30-minute detour around the western loop (SH16).

The full closure between the Symonds St off-ramp and the Fanshawe St on-ramp also cuts off the closest SH16 entry point, causing further delays for motorists.

The SH16 Hobson St on-ramp westbound on-ramp will also be closed.

The closures are dependent on various factors, including wet weather.

NZTA has been approached for comment.















