An Auckland councillor is calling for better practices from food operators after 43 restaurants were found with problems such as cockroaches, pests and filthy kitchens.

In Auckland Council’s latest list of D-grade food outlets, from last September to January this year, shows 41 shops received that mark while two were forced to close temporarily after being issued E grades.

Breaches included poor cleaning, food safety preparation, hygiene and storage, deficient temperature controls, poor maintenance of equipment and facilities, and pests.

According to the council, a food grade certificate assures customers the food they buy is safe and suitable to eat, and the outlet meets quality and hygiene requirements under the Food Act.

Auckland Council found 43 restaurants across the region had problems such as cockroaches, pests and filthy kitchens. Photo / Auckland Council

An A, B or C grade means an outlet provides a level of confidence that the food it sells is safe.

D and E grades require enforcement by food inspectors, meaning a wide range of issues need to be rectified.

E ratings are given for critical risks, such as an out-of-control pest infestation or an absolutely filthy kitchen.

Central Auckland recorded the most D-grade restaurants in the region with 13 shops identified with breaches, while South Auckland had 12.

Seven food shops in East Auckland received D grades, along with five in the west, and four in the north.

Glen Innes Bakery and Cafe, Vanilla Plant Based Kitchen in Howick, Ak’s Bakery in Mt Wellington, Dedwood Deli in Ponsonby, Manna Kitchen Onehunga, The Meat Hut in Massey, Gangnam Style Korean BBQ in Takapuna, Glen Eden Takeaways, 932 Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House and Hot and Spicy Pot East Tamaki all had pests.

Of the 41 shops that were issued with a D grade, 35 were reissued with A grades after rectifying breaches.

Photos from food inspectors show breach of food and safety compliance at food establishments in Auckland. Photo / Auckland Council

E grades were issued to United Coffee Nation on Victoria St West in Auckland Central, and Songket Malaysian Cafe at Kilham Ave, Northcote.

Both food outlets have been issued a D grade since and are allowed to operate.

South Auckland councillor Alf Filipina said customers deserved better, and eating at places that were clean was the bare minimum.

“The good thing about these inspections is that it’s catching them out and taking them to task for not complying,” Filipaina said.

“Once cockroaches or pests are identified, they’re shut down and told to fumigate and prove that they can reopen again.”

He said it was a shame that some owners have let their shops go.

“This is where people go to buy their food, and eat. The ones that are being shut down for cockroaches and pests, those are the ones that need to be highlighted.

“It’s not just about the food, it’s about cleanliness of the premises they walk into. Customers expect that and it’s shop owners’ responsibility to make sure the cooking area is clean and around their shops too.”

Food safety breaches don’t incur fines, but the council recovers costs with reinspection revisits to monitor or confirm compliance.

The average compliance cost for an E-grade reinspection was $1400, while it was up to $771 for a D-grade.

Forty-one shops received a D grade while two were forced to close temporarily after being issued E grades. Photo / Auckland Council

List of D and E grade outlets from September 2023 - Jan 2024

Glen Innes Bakery and Cafe

Howick Village Cafe

Barilla Dumpling, Milford

Chowfoo Restaurant, Albany

Bakar Malaysian Cuisine, Panmure

Huanoa Takeaways, Papatoetoe

Moore St Bake House, Howick

Happy Days Restaurant, Manukau

Love Punjab Restaurant and Bar, Manurewa

Vanilla Plant Based Kitchen, Howick

Yummy Dumpling House, Queen St

Razeens Fastfoods and Takeaway, Māngere

Bread N Butter Home Cookery, Onehunga

Esquires Manukau

Korean Foods, Papatoetoe

Polynesian Takeaway, Avondale

Bamboo Gardens Takeaway, New Lynn

Golden Rooster Chinese Resturant, Rosedale

Burrito House, Birkenhead

Top World Bakery & Cafe, Ōtāhuhu

Idly Sambar, Kingsland

Daaku Kebab & Cafe, Manurewa

Panda Noodle Express, Albany

Happy Cafe, Royal Oak

Ak’s Bakery, Mt Wellington

Dedwood Deli, Ponsonby

Daaku Kebab St George Street, Papatoetoe

Mount Eden Village Kebab

Al’s Roast & Qiaos Chinese Takeaway, Snells Beach

Bombay Chinese Indian Restaurant, Queen St

Manna Kitchen Onehunga

Bawarchi Indian Food Takeaway, Sandringham

Beekeepers Wife, Riverhead

The Meat Hut, Massey

Chicking Takanini

Gangnam Style Korean BBQ Restaurant, Takapuna

United Coffee Nation, Victoria St West

Glen Eden Takeaways

932 Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House

Songket Malaysian Cafe

Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House

New Save Supermarket Newmarket

Hot and Spicy Pot East Tamaki

To find the most recent food grades, visit the Auckland Council website.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.