Police have launched an investigation after a 2-month-old baby was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Acting Detective Inspector Veronica McPherson, of Counties Manukau CIB, said the baby was taken to Middlemore Hospital overnight and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

“Police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances of how the baby came to be injured,” McPherson said.

Te Whatu Ora declined to comment.