Emergency services were called to the crash near Ardmore Airport just before sunrise. Photo / File

A person has been critically injured in a serious early-morning car crash, leaving two rural roads south-east of Auckland temporarily shut to traffic.

Emergency services were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in Ardmore around 5:50am this morning.

It occurred at the intersection of Airfield Rd and Mullins Rd, next to Ardmore Airport.

One person was critically injured in the crash and the Serious Crash Unit has been dispatched, police said.

Cordons have been set up at Clevedon-Takanini Rd, Mill Rd and Papakura-Clevedon Rd to reroute traffic, with police asking motorists to use alternative routes.