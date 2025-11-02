Advertisement
Person critically injured in Ardmore crash near airport intersection

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Emergency services were called to the crash near Ardmore Airport just before sunrise. Photo / File

A person has been critically injured in a serious early-morning car crash, leaving two rural roads south-east of Auckland temporarily shut to traffic.

Emergency services were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in Ardmore around 5:50am this morning.

It occurred at the intersection of Airfield Rd and Mullins Rd, next to

Save