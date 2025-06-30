“This is positive progress in our investigation and at this point we are not seeking anyone else.”
She said they anticipated confirmation of charging decisions tomorrow morning.
“Other aspects of our inquiry will continue, with a scene examination and a post-mortem examination to be carried out,” Bright said.
Police were still guarding the Ōtāhuhu home this morning.
A scene examination was under way at the property and Bright said there would be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continued.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them via 105, using the file number 250629/6502 and quoting “Operation Tell”.
