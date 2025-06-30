A person has suffered critical injuries following an assault at an accommodation block on Beatty Ave in Ōtāhuhu. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are speaking with a man in connection with a homicide after another man was found critically injured at a South Auckland property, and subsequently died in hospital.

Inquiries began after a callout to Beatty St in Ōtāhuhu at 8.30pm on Sunday, after a man was seriously injured. He died overnight.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Karen Bright said the investigation team took a man into custody this afternoon.

“We are currently speaking to the 31-year-old as part of our inquiries.