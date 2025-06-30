Advertisement
Ōtāhuhu homicide: Police detain man, investigation into death of man ongoing

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A person has suffered critical injuries following an assault at an accommodation block on Beatty Ave in Ōtāhuhu. Video / NZ Herald

Police are speaking with a man in connection with a homicide after another man was found critically injured at a South Auckland property, and subsequently died in hospital.

Inquiries began after a callout to Beatty St in Ōtāhuhu at 8.30pm on Sunday, after a man was seriously injured.

