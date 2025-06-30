Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Auckland

Helipad at Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray’s $24m Westmere home gets green light

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray have gained approval for a helipad at their Westmere property.

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray have gained approval for a helipad at their Westmere property.

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray’s controversial application for a helipad at their $24 million Westmere property has been approved.

The rich-listers have not commented yet, but the decision has been greeted with disbelief from opponents, including Quiet Sky Waitematā, a group set up to oppose private helicopters in residential Auckland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland