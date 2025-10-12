“We closed the store for a few hours and police came and took fingerprints.”
Police said around 3pm they received reports of a robbery from a commercial premises on Glengarry Rd.
“A worker in the shop suffered an injury to their hand, which did not require significant medical treatment,” a spokesperson said.
“Police are following a positive line of enquiry – having uplifted a vehicle, and working to identify those involved."
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.