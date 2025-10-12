Police are following a positive line of enquiry following the robbery at a Glen Eden dairy.

A dairy worker in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden was sliced on his hand after a weapon-wielding group stormed his shop this afternoon.

He told the Herald five or six people came into the store armed with a knife and a hammer.

“They took the till and some cigarettes,” he said.

The worker believes the offenders ditched their first car and then took another car.