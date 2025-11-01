The courses

Runners will be making their way across Auckland during the 2025 marathon. Photo / Auckland Marathon

The full and half marathons will both start in Devonport, while the 11km traverse starts further north at Smales Farm.

Runners will go over the Auckland Harbour Bridge, before crossing paths with the kids’ run start line on Fanshawe St and the 5km start at Karanga Plaza.

The full marathon course extends out to St Heliers Bay, with runners then turning around and heading back to Victoria Park, where all participants will finish.

Notable participants

Some of New Zealand’s top runners will be taking part in this year’s event, including Brigid Dennehy, who won the race last year.

In her marathon debut, Dennehy finished with a time of 2h 41m 31s, only two seconds shy of the women’s course record.

“After winning last year and being so close to the record, it has added a bit more pressure knowing it is within reach, but this has also motivated me,” said Dennehy.

Two-time Auckland Marathon champion Alice Mason is back in the women’s race after a two-year absence because of her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter.

“My last marathon was winning Auckland two years ago and shortly after that I was pregnant with my now 1-year-old daughter. I’m pretty excited to finally be getting back on a marathon start line,” Mason said,

“My little boy was 15 months old when I last raced Auckland and so I’m really looking forward to him being able to see me run.”

In the men’s race, Otago’s Daniel Balchin is considered to be one of the favourites, having won the race in 2023 and being runner-up last year.

In the half marathon, 79-year-old Rod Gill from Hamilton will be looking to complete his 200th marathon and will mark the end of a decade-long journey that started when he took up running at 70.

Rod Gill will run his 10th Auckland Half Marathon in a row this weekend – and his 200th half marathon in 10 years. Photo / Auckland Marathon

“I never planned to run 200 half marathons. It just happened,” said Rod.