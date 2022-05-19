MetService Auckland weather: May 20th.

A woman has suffered critical injuries after being crushed by a fallen tree in Cambridge as wild weather sweeps up the North Island.

Locals and residents on Victoria, Queen, Hall, Wilson and Dick Streets reported seeing small tornados in the area.

Some say trees have fallen on cars and homes.

The woman suffered critical injuries and had to be freed from under the fallen tree by firefighters in Victoria Square.

The large tree toppled over on to a picnic table.

An ambulance and a rapid response unit are at the scene in Victoria Square.

Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Jordan Barnett said a fire appliance and two support vehicles also responded. The person was "removed from the tree" at about 10.50am.

Police received reports of the incident at 10.04am.

Meanwhile Auckland Harbour Bridge has reopened after strong wind fears briefly forced all lanes to close as wild weather descends on the city.

Waka Kotahi warned Aucklanders to delay travel or use State Highway 16 via West Auckland, with winds tipped to hit more than 95km/h.

The Harbour Bridge was temporarily closed as a precaution, with some lanes reopening at 10.19am. All lanes were opened again at 10.26m.

UPDATE 10:25AM

All lanes are now OPEN again on the Harbour Bridge. Expect citybound delays from Northcote Rd and northbound delays through the Spaghetti Jctn as congestion starts to ease. ^LB https://t.co/G0OwmyIiKx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 19, 2022

Concern at high winds forced the temporary closure of Auckland's Harbour Bridge today. Image / NZTA

The wild weather is ramping up across Auckland as heavy showers, thunderstorms and blustery winds start to batter the region.

It follows a tornado in Levin early today that carved a trail of destruction, damaging buildings, uprooting trees and closing streets.

MetService is warning the City of Sails is in the firing line of a fierce band of wet weather this morning that includes lightning and wild winds.

There is currently a severe thunderstorm watch in store for neighbouring Waikato with a fresh warning of storm-forced winds and small tornadoes.

The Horowhenua region was left in chaos after a tornado ripped through the western region before dawn this morning.

🌧🌧🌧



Heavy showers incoming for Auckland - might even be a flash of lightning.



Blustery winds too!https://t.co/7k3nmdWQwx pic.twitter.com/03vI6kZMSv — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

MetService earlier warned that severe gales were possible for parts of the country today and across the weekend with strong wind watches in force across much of the North Island and parts of the South Island.

This morning Waka Kotahi issued a fresh warning for vehicles using the Auckland Harbour Bridge warning that strong winds could see lane closures across the day.

It warned motorists should be prepared for possible lane closures and delays on the bridge between 10am-7pm with high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists recommended to use the western ring route instead.

AKL HBR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS

Be prepared for possible lane closures and delays on the #SH1 Harbour Bridge between 10am-7pm today as a wind warning has been issued. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to use #SH16 & #SH18 as an alternative route. #DriveSafe ^LB pic.twitter.com/auZFEwwlgy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 19, 2022

The unruly weather comes as Mother Nature is set to unleash a full smorgasbord of wintry conditions on New Zealand today with snow, gales and rain forecast for many parts of the country.

Snow is forecast to fall across most of the South Island as well as parts of the lower and central North Island today and over the weekend.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd, Desert Rd, Lewis Pass and Arthur's Pass for the next 24 hours.

Snow is expected to drop to 400m in Southland and Otago, 800m in the Canterbury High Country and 1000m for the central and southern North Island.

"This will be the lowest snow many have seen so far this year," MetService said.

Temperatures have also dropped considerably in the South Island with a high of 12C expected in Christchurch today, a stark difference from the high of 20C yesterday.

While temperatures in the upper North Island will stay relatively warm, gale warnings have been issued for Auckland's Hauraki Gulf, Manukau Harbour, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Bream Head in Northland to Cape Colville.