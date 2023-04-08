Auckland Police Maritime Unit will be out on Deodar throughout the Summer. Source: Auckland City District Police

A trio of boaties who found themselves in dire straits where their runabout began taking on water near Auckland were rescued on Easter Friday when police were able to track their phone’s GPS data.

Police say they were on their first trip out in their 5m fibreglass runabout when the vessel began taking on water near Tiritiri-Matangi Island, off Gulf Harbour in north Auckland.

It is unclear what caused the boat to sink, police say.

They called 111 just before 3pm to report the boat was sinking. Officers were able to track their location using GPS data.

The police Eagle helicopter and maritime units deployed, along with volunteers aboard three Coastguard vessels.

Eagle found the trio in the water. They were all wearing lifejackets, police said.

A crew from Coastguard Howick plucked them from the water. All were taken to hospital and one was in a serious condition from exposure to the cold.

Police patrol boat Deodar. File photo / NZ Herald

Auckland police inspector Marty Brown said it was fortunate the trio were wearing lifejackets and had a good form of communication that allowed officers to pinpoint their location.

“This is a really good example of how anything can happen when you’re out on the water,” Brown said.

“It’s currently unclear what caused the boat to sink, and it’s safe to say the occupants certainly weren’t expecting it to happen.

“Nevertheless they were prepared and emergency services were able to come to the rescue.

“Be prepared out on the water this Easter weekend.”

Brown urged everyone heading out on the water to always wear their lifejacket, take two waterproof ways to call for help, check the marine forecast and avoid alcohol. He also urged skippers to be responsible.