A congested Lake Rd, Devonport, Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland Transport is looking to remove kerbside parking on 240km of roads over the next 10 years to get people out of their cars and on to bikes and public transport.

In a big shake-up of parking, AT says cars will be the "lowest priority" of kerbside space on strategic and feeder roads and be automatically removed for projects like bus lanes and cycleways.

The changes are contained in a draft Parking Strategy that includes plans to begin charging motorists $2 to $4 a day at park and ride stations.

AT has, however, pulled back from seeking radical powers to remove parking without telling people or giving them a say, which Mayor Phil Goff labelled "bloody arrogant".

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. Photo / File

"Democracy is about governing with the consent of the people and I'm a little worried we will piss people off enough that they will simply revolt against this," Goff said when the idea was raised last December.

The mayor also pointed out the Government is moving legislation under urgency to lift the requirement for parking on multiple housing developments at the same time AT was saying you cannot park on the road.

The Automobile Association last night came out swinging against the parking plans, saying AT needs to be very careful about how its parking removal policies are rolled out.

"We're concerned that AT has an unrealistic perception of the ability of the public transport system to meet Aucklanders' travel needs," said policy director Martin Glynn.

He acknowledged turning parks over to give more space to other modes made sense and AT had to address the emerging problem of removing minimum parking requirements on new developments.

As Auckland intensifies, developers no longer have to provide parking. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"However, we remain concerned for households that don't have off-street parking and the ability to park on-street coming under threat. For most Auckland households, having somewhere to park their vehicle is essential," Glynn said.

AT says consultation will now take place, but from the starting point that parking will be removed.

The council's transport body has identified more than 1200km of roads that will be designated to progressively remove kerbside parking with about 240km prioritised in the next 10 years.

It is understood roads prioritised for losing parking include Onewa Rd and Lake Rd on the North Shore, and Great North Rd, Sandringham Rd, Mt Eden Rd and Manukau Rd on the isthmus.

Pakuranga Rd and Ti Rakau Drive out east and Coronation Rd, Te Irirangi Drive and Mill Rd are also in AT's sights.

There are also feeder roads earmarked to lose parking, but AT did not supply the names of any of these roads last night. Nor has it included detailed information about streets that could lose parking in its consultation material.

Feedback on the draft strategy closes on May 1.

Auckland Transport chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper. Photo / File

In a forward on the strategy, AT chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper said to move to a cleaner, equitable and more accessible transport system, the approach to parking needs to change substantially over the next decade.

She said roads can be used for parking cars or better used for other purposes, such as bus lanes carrying up to 100 people in a double-decker bus or widening footpaths.

The removal of minimum parking requirements, Young-Cooper said, has profound implications for on-street parking with the potential to increase congestion and time people spend driving around searching for an unoccupied kerb side parking space.

"Cruising in search of an available parking space adds to congestion and contributes to air pollution," she said.

AT would not put up anyone for an interview on the strategy, leaving its response to a statement issued through its communications team.

Auckland Transport wants to remove parking spaces for more cycleways and bus lanes. Photo / File

Planning and investment general manager Jenny Chetwynd said the strategy would have wide-reaching benefits if implemented.

"We really have to challenge ourselves about how we use our road space. By rethinking how we can use our roads for movement of people, rather than movement of cars, our city will become a place where everyone can connect and move efficiently," she said.

Chetwynd said charging at park and ride stations would ensure they remain fit for purpose in the future - and ensure they are only used by public transport users.

Planning committee chairman Chris Darby is keen to see parked cars taken off the road, saying they influence how much space is available for footpaths, cycleways, trees, buses and high occupancy vehicles.

"Some of our streets have become full time car parks, storing cars and holding up our communities instead of enabling travel across our city. That's just unfair on Aucklanders," he said.

Waitakere councillor Linda Cooper. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Waitakere councillor Linda Cooper said it is important "we take people with us" on the parking strategy, saying people are struggling with change to the form of suburbs.

She said some people don't want change but we know the world is changing and have to think of how many cars there are per household.

"But we can't say 'no parking' and expect people to look at how many cars they need to reduce in their house. We have got to have proper public transport and employment available or it just makes people's lives unworkable," she said.