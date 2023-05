Inside Auckland traffic’s control room, how the latest OCR hikes affecting homeowners and senior officer faces charges after tasering a 95-year-old woman in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Transport’s website server is back up and running after experiencing failure issues this morning.

An AT spokesperson said the temporary error had not affected any services.

“AT Mobile app was in operation throughout that time.”

The website page earlier directed users to a message which said it was experiencing a “proxy error”.

Journey Planner in the Auckland Transport app appeared to still be working.