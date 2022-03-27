Kerbside parking could be banned on main roads, like Mill Rd pictured here, across Auckland. Photo / File

Kerbside parking could be banned on main roads, like Mill Rd pictured here, across Auckland. Photo / File

Auckland Transport is set to release details of controversial plans to remove parking spaces on the city's main roads and begin charging at park and ride stations.

According to a report by Newsroom, AT is set to release a draft review of its Parking Strategy that would eliminate kerbside parking and see motorists pay $2 to $4 at park and ride stations.

The report says AT has pulled back from asking for powers to remove parking without telling people or giving them a say, which Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has called "bloody arrogant".

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff called the original plans "bloody arrogant". Photo / File

"Democracy is about governing with the consent of the people and I'm a little worried we will piss people off enough that they will simply revolt against this," Goff said when the idea was raised last year.

Andrew McGill, the head of integrated network and planning, told Newsroom that consultation will take place but "we do want to set the expectation with the public that our starting point is that the parking will be removed".

AT has identified more than 1200km of roads that will be designated to progressively remove kerbside parking with about 240km prioritised in the next 10 years, the report said.

AT has not responded to Herald questions about when the report will be released.