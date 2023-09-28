Auckland Transport services offline

An Out of Service sign at a bus stop in Te Atatū Peninsula this morning. Photo / NZME

Services provided by Auckland’s public transport service organisation have been offline this morning.

Multiple people were unable to tag onto buses using their HOP cards just after 5am.

Auckland Transport’s website and app were not loading earlier this morning, although they have since come online.

Bus stop timetable signs were also not working and were displaying an “out of service” message.

A large electronic AT sign on Symonds St, which shows space availability across inner-city public car parks, was down too.

A Herald photographer said multiple people at a bus stop in Te Atatū were unable to log in to the AT app or scan on the bus with their HOP cards.

The bus driver allowed them to board the citybound bus anyway, he said.

Just two weeks ago the organisation was hit by a ransomware attack which left people unable to top up their HOP cards.

The ransomware gang Medusa claimed to have stolen customers’ hacked data and threatened to release it on the dark web unless paid a million-dollar ransom.

The Herald is seeking comment from Auckland Transport.

