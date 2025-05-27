Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Transport plan for $380,000 raised crossing project paused to consider cheaper option

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Gary Holmes has suggested Waiuku could install a rubber raised crossing like this one in Australia.

Gary Holmes has suggested Waiuku could install a rubber raised crossing like this one in Australia.

  • A proposed $380,000 raised pedestrian crossing project in Waiuku has been put on hold after local opposition.
  • Franklin Local Board member Gary Holmes suggests a cheaper, less disruptive rubber crossing alternative.
  • Holmes argues Auckland Transport should consider more cost-effective solutions for community safety improvements.

A $383,000 raised pedestrian crossing project that will close Waiuku’s main street for 30 days has riled a local politician who says a less disruptive and cheaper option exists.

“It’s frankly astounding that Auckland Transport continues to push these exorbitant and disruptive raised table crossings when demonstrably better options exist,”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand