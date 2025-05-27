The rubber roundabout in Waiuku that Gary Holmes believes is the model for a new raised crossing.

AT group manager for infrastructure project delivery, Mark Banfield, said the project was a response to safety concerns.

Pedestrian surveys showed dozens of unaccompanied children walked through Queen St, George St, Mellsop Ave, and Kent St on weekdays. The project had support from the local community.

AT planned to remove the existing zebra crossing at 118 Queen St, build a raised crossing at 120 Queen St, install a new footpath next to a skatepark and playground, new traffic islands with tactile pavers, new grass berms, signs and painted road markings.

Banfield said the raised crossing component was $65,000, with the multi-street safety and drainage upgrades making up the rest of the project costs.

Holmes has pointed to the trial of a rubber roundabout by the Waiuku Town Hall as a cheaper and less disruptive alternative.

When the Australian rubber roundabout was installed in 2021, AT said it was cheaper than a concrete roundabout, and once it was stress-tested, it could be rolled out more widely across Auckland.

Banfield today said the raised crossing would be permanent - a temporary rubber device would need to be replaced within five years.

Franklin Local Board member Gary Holmes.

Holmes said a rubber raised crossing could be installed for less than $100,000 and take less than a day to complete. The raised crossing project is estimated to take 30 days.

“It’s time Auckland Transport stopped operating in a vacuum and started listening to common sense and embracing solutions that are better for ratepayers and better for communities,” he said.

The cost of raised pedestrian crossing projects came under scrutiny last year, with Mayor Wayne Brown saying AT has “lost the plot” and former Transport Minister Simeon Brown saying the cost of new raised crossings and speed bumps was unacceptable.

The issue reached Parliament’s transport select committee, where Banfield told MPs the council body was taking steps to bring down the cost of traffic management, and using pre-cast concrete units to reduce construction time.

Franklin councillor Andy Baker supported Holmes trying to find a cheaper solution for the raised crossing project, saying the roundabout seemed to be working well.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.