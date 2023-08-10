Auckland rail network is being disrupted again this afternoon, passengers are advised to expect delays. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Auckland Transport (AT) is warning customers there will be more delays this afternoon on the metro network due to a continued signal problem near Parnell.

In case the signal problem is not fixed by tomorrow afternoon, AT is also upgrading its backup plans for getting people to the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal that will be held at Eden Park.

In order to keep the network operating safely, KiwiRail maintenance crews are working as rapidly as they can to rectify this problem, AT said.

However, in the interim, trains around Auckland will operate with delays and decreased frequency.

Before boarding a train today afternoon, passengers should check the AT Mobile App or Journey Planner to determine if their trip will be impacted and what other public transportation choices will be available to them.

While maintenance workers try to identify and resolve the signal problem this afternoon, AT’s rail teams are maintaining regular communication with KiwiRail.

Additional work is anticipated to be done after services end tonight.

This comes after yesterday’s major afternoon delays due to two separate incidents on both the eastern and southern lines, including where a car crash damaged a railway bridge near Ellerslie and a track failure in the Parnell tunnel.

Rail network status at 3.30pm:

Western Line

Running approximately every 20 minutes between Britomart and Swanson.

Southern Line

Running approximately every 20 minutes between Britomart and Papakura.

Eastern Line

Running approximately every 20 minutes between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau only. Take the Southern Line to Otahuhu to travel between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu.

Onehunga Line

Running approximately every 30 minutes between Penrose and Onehunga only. Take the Southern Line to Penrose to travel between Britomart and Penrose.