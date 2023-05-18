Auckland trains at a standstill due to power outage

Trains came to a halt this evening when about 28km of rail lines between Penrose and Papakura were without power. Photo / NZME

A power failure in Auckland’s rail network has caused trains to come to a standstill and left rush-hour commuters stuck onboard.

Around 28km of the train lines between Penrose and Papakura were without power this evening, Auckland Transport reported in posts to social media.

“No trains are running on the affected rail section,” the transport agency said.

“The cause of the power outage is being investigated, but no ETA is available yet.

“Scheduled buses will accept rail tickets. There is no power to the trains in the Southern and Eastern Lines between Penrose and Papakura.

“Delays and cancellations are expected”.

Some power has since been restored to the lines, Auckland Transport said in an update, but trains have not yet resumed in their usual capacity. Some trains are now on the move, however.