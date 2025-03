An upgraded Eden Park is endorsed to be Auckland's main stadium and Auckland Hospital disestablishes hospital supporter roles. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

Aucklanders are facing delays on their morning commute, with the Southern Motorway down to one lane after a crash at Drury.

Lengthy queues on the motorway have formed as city-bound vehicles approach the blockage.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND – 7:30AM

A crash has reduced SH1 to one northbound lane approaching the SH1/SH22 interchange at Drury. Expect delays as congestion has developed northbound in the area. ^AA pic.twitter.com/rXaCzWr5tD — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) March 27, 2025

The crash is in a northbound lane just before the State Highway 1 and 22 interchange, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.