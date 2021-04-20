Auckland traffic woes: Rush hour warning as Northwestern Motorway clogged by multiple crashes

Two crashes are causing significant delays on the SH16 causeway. Photo / Waka Kotahi - Twitter

Two crashes are causing significant delays on the SH16 causeway. Photo / Waka Kotahi - Twitter

A combination of crashes are causing significant delays on traffic heading into work on the Northwestern Motorway in Auckland this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA says a crash had blocked the two right eastbound lanes just prior to the Great North Rd on-ramp at 6.23am with police working to clear the incident.

An update at 6.50am said the crash had been pushed clear of right-hand lanes. However, the left lane was now blocked as emergency services worked to clear the incident.

NZTA advised motorists to expect delays and to pass the scene with care.

Google live traffic maps show gridlocked sections of the motorway behind the crash sites, stretching back to the Causeway.