South-bound lanes of the Waterview Tunnel have been temporarily closed. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Southbound lanes on Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel have been temporarily closed, causing delays to the motorway network early this morning.

Authorities issued an alert via the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency social websites, saying: “Due to a potential overheight vehicle, the southbound Waterview Tunnel has been temporarily closed.

“Delay your journey until reopening clearance is obtained shortly.”

SH20 SOUTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 7:30AM

Due to a potential overheight vehicle the Southbound Waterview Tunnel has been temporarily closed. Delay your journey until reopening clearance is obtained shortly. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ZR1guj5QiH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 24, 2024

An image from a traffic camera shows a long line of traffic.

There are also delays in other parts of the motorway network.

Earlier, a reported vehicle fire was partially blocking the left southbound lane just after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway on-ramp on the Southern Motorway.

The incident was alerted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency at 6.30am.

“Merge with care to pass and expect some delays until cleared,” a statement said.

Another incident was reported just after 6am on SH20 Southwestern Motorway, where a crash was partially blocking the right northbound lane after the Cavendish Rd on ramp.

