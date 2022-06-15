Motorists are being warned to avoid the Northwestern Motorway following a truck crash that has blocked three lanes.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said three of the four southbound lanes of SH16 remain blocked and the Te Atatu Rd overbridge on-ramp has been closed.
"Please avoid the area. Delay your journey or consider using Rosebank Road or Great North Road on-ramp to access SH16," the agency said on Twitter.
Police said emergency services were responding to a serious crash on the motorway near the Lincoln Rd, Te Atatu off-ramp.
A truck had rolled blocking all citybound lanes.
One person was being treated for moderate injuries, said a spokesperson.
Diversions were in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.
Further updates will be provided when available.