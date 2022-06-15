Motorists are being advised to avoid the Te Atatu loop following a truck crash. Photo / Supplied

Motorists are being warned to avoid the Northwestern Motorway following a truck crash that has blocked three lanes.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said three of the four southbound lanes of SH16 remain blocked and the Te Atatu Rd overbridge on-ramp has been closed.

"Please avoid the area. Delay your journey or consider using Rosebank Road or Great North Road on-ramp to access SH16," the agency said on Twitter.

UPDATE 12:05PM

Three (of 4) lanes southbound remain blocked & Te Atatu Rd (Loop) on-ramp has been closed. Please avoid this area. Delay your journey or consider using Rosebank Rd or Great North Rd on-ramp to access #SH16. ^TP https://t.co/0sSyzWdiS5 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 15, 2022

Police said emergency services were responding to a serious crash on the motorway near the Lincoln Rd, Te Atatu off-ramp.

A truck had rolled blocking all citybound lanes.

One person was being treated for moderate injuries, said a spokesperson.

Diversions were in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Further updates will be provided when available.