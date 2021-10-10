Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Auckland traffic: Two people injured in serious crash in Highbrook

Quick Read
Highbrook Drive is closed after a serious crash injuring two people. Photo / Google Maps

Highbrook Drive is closed after a serious crash injuring two people. Photo / Google Maps

NZ Herald

A major commuter route is closed following a serious crash in Highbrook, in East Auckland this morning.

Read More

A two-vehicle crash happened about 6.20am on Highbrook Drive.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A police media spokesperson confirmed two people had been seriously injured.

The crash is blocking lanes on Highbrook Drive, between State Highway 1 and El Kobar Drive.

Highbrook Dr between the SH1 interchange and Business Parade South in Highbrook is closed and motorists are being warned to expect long delays and avoid the area if possible.