Auckland traffic: Two people injured in serious crash in Highbrook

A major commuter route is closed following a serious crash in Highbrook, in East Auckland this morning.
A two-vehicle crash happened about 6.20am on Highbrook Drive.
A police media spokesperson confirmed two people had been seriously injured.
The crash is blocking lanes on Highbrook Drive, between State Highway 1 and El Kobar Drive.
Highbrook Dr between the SH1 interchange and Business Parade South in Highbrook is closed and motorists are being warned to expect long delays and avoid the area if possible.