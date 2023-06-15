A truck crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Papakura is causing delays this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A truck crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Papakura is causing delays this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Auckland motorists are being warned of delays as emergency services respond to a truck crash on the Southern Motorway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alerted a crash just after the Papakura off-ramp about 6.40am.

The crash is blocking the left southbound lane and congestion is building.

“Pass with care and expect delays until cleared,” motorists are told.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

The circumstances are also not clear at this stage. However, a traffic camera image shows the top of the truck very close to the overhead bridge.