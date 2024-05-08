New details emerge about the Ponsonby Road killer’s criminal past, Nicola Wilis teases her upcoming Budget and polar air sees temperatures plunge in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A track infrastructure issue is causing widespread delays and some cancellations on all train lines in and around Auckland.

As a result, train commuters are being advised to expect delays or find alternative transportation options.

Auckland Transport issued a travel alert just before 9am, telling people to “plan ahead”.

“Buses are currently accepting train tickets - see AT Journey Planner for alternative transportation options,” the agency said.

9.30am update

An update at 9.30am said the Onehunga Line services are cancelled until further notice.

A woman on a train on the Eastern Line said: “I’m sitting on a train just outside Britomart, not moving. [The] first announcement said it was due to congestion at Britomart.

A track infrastructure issue is causing delays and some cancellations on all train lines.

Buses are currently accepting train tickets - see AT Journey Planner for alternative transportation options.

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/F4rLXggLYo — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 8, 2024

“[The] second announcement said there was a points issue at Britomart and expect to be heavily delayed.”

A train manager apologised to passengers, saying: “The transport network has decided to do what it usually does and delay us all getting to work.”

Another passenger on a Western Line train from Swanson, West Auckland, says she had been made to get off her train at Parnell.

“We were told there was an issue in the Britomart tunnel and, eventually, the driver told us he had been instructed to offload passengers at Parnell.”