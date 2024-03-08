A crash is blocking two northbound lanes on the Southern Mwy prior to the SH1/SH20 interchange. Photo / Supplied.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a crash on Auckland’s southern motorway which is blocking traffic for “miles.”

The crash is blocking two northbound lanes on the southern motorway before the SH1/SH20 interchange, as of 10.30am.

A motorist who contacted the Herald said the motorway northbound out of Auckland and traffic “is blocked for miles” on the other side.

“Looks like a big accident near the Manurewa off-ramp.”

The motorist said they saw a cement truck and a van alongside several ambulances.

“I doubt people will be moving in a hurry, a lot of people stuck in cars.”

Waka Kotahi told motorists to merge with care and expect northbound delays between Takanini and Manukau.