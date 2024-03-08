Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a crash on Auckland’s southern motorway which is blocking traffic for “miles.”
The crash is blocking two northbound lanes on the southern motorway before the SH1/SH20 interchange, as of 10.30am.
A motorist who contacted the Herald said the motorway northbound out of Auckland and traffic “is blocked for miles” on the other side.
“Looks like a big accident near the Manurewa off-ramp.”
The motorist said they saw a cement truck and a van alongside several ambulances.
“I doubt people will be moving in a hurry, a lot of people stuck in cars.”
Waka Kotahi told motorists to merge with care and expect northbound delays between Takanini and Manukau.