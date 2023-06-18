A vehicle drives drown the Puhoi to Warkworth motorway, which is now open to traffic. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

The Puhoi to Warkworth motorway is now open to traffic.

Members of the public are taking to social media to share their excitement at the news of the opening, which has been highly-anticipated by locals in particular.

On a local Warkworth community Facebook page, people started posting that the road had opened from about 5am.

Johnny Shore said he left Warkworth at 5am and was in the Auckland CBD by 5.35am.

“That’s no traffic,” he said.

SH1 PUHOI TO WELLSFORD - OPEN

The new Ara Tūhono motorway has now opened to all traffic between Warkworth & Puhoi, with the southbound on-ramp from Puhoi now closed. Pls access the new #SH1 motorway via Pukerito Rbt (north of Warkworth) or follow free route south via Orewa. ^TP pic.twitter.com/yID5lFs18E — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 18, 2023

Another person said the road opened late last night and that it took them 15 minutes to travel to Silverdale.

Auckland crash, pockets of thick fog

Meanwhile, emergency services are responding to a car fire on a southbound lane on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, just after Walmsley Rd.

The incident was reported by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency at 6.20am.

Video footage from a traffic camera shows flames coming out of a vehicle with its driver’s side door wide open.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 6:20AM

A car fire is causing delays southbound on #SH20 after Walmsley Rd. Avoid this route if possible or expect lane reductions and delays as emergency services attend. ^TP pic.twitter.com/cx2L99v060 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 18, 2023

A number of people can be seen standing on the side of the motorway, as at least two vehicles have parked up with their hazard lights blinking.

The incident comes as motorists around the city are having to navigate heavy fog on parts of the motorway network and locals roads.

A woman driving into the city from New Lynn, West Auckland, said: “Visibility is terrible on Auckland’s western roads.”

