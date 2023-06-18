The Puhoi to Warkworth motorway is now open to traffic.
Members of the public are taking to social media to share their excitement at the news of the opening, which has been highly-anticipated by locals in particular.
On a local Warkworth community Facebook page, people started posting that the road had opened from about 5am.
Johnny Shore said he left Warkworth at 5am and was in the Auckland CBD by 5.35am.
“That’s no traffic,” he said.
Another person said the road opened late last night and that it took them 15 minutes to travel to Silverdale.
Auckland crash, pockets of thick fog
Meanwhile, emergency services are responding to a car fire on a southbound lane on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, just after Walmsley Rd.
The incident was reported by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency at 6.20am.
Video footage from a traffic camera shows flames coming out of a vehicle with its driver’s side door wide open.
A number of people can be seen standing on the side of the motorway, as at least two vehicles have parked up with their hazard lights blinking.
The incident comes as motorists around the city are having to navigate heavy fog on parts of the motorway network and locals roads.
A woman driving into the city from New Lynn, West Auckland, said: “Visibility is terrible on Auckland’s western roads.”
- more to come -