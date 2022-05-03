Long delays are predicted. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Auckland commuters face extensive delays this morning after a police incident closed the Northwestern Motorway.

Police are at an incident near Royal Rd in Massey and have closed a section of the Northwestern Motorway.

Diversions are in place but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that northbound lanes are closed between Massey and Westgate.

Commuters are warned to avoid the area or face long delays, with delays predicted in both directions.

A police incident is causing heavy congestion on Auckland's Northwestern motorway this morning. Image / Google

Real-time traffic maps on Google show heavy congestion in both directions and motorists heading out this morning are encouraged to delay travel time or seek alternative routes.

Please plan ahead if you do intend on using the #SH16 Northwestern Mwy this morning, as delays are likely in both directions. Consider using an alt route if possible.

