Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has warned motorists of long delays with several crashes along Auckland roads this afternoon.
The transport agency reported southbound crashes on the Southern Motorway near Highbrook Drive and another near Papakura.
The blocked lanes have since been cleared but motorists have been advised to delay their journey or expect long delays.
Earlier today, a crash also blocked the right westbound lane after St Lukes Rd on the Northwestern Motorway this afternoon with the road congested with vehicles.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
As the Friday afternoon traffic rush hour approaches, Waka Kotahi's traffic dashboard has recorded lengthy delays across key routes.
The commute from Albany to Manukau (via State Highway 1) is taking motorists about one hour 30 minutes as of 4pm when it normally takes 24 minutes when traffic is free-flowing.
Driving from Auckland city to Bombay (via SH1) is taking about one hour 46 minutes.
Waka Kotahi said the route normally takes 30 minutes with free-flowing traffic.