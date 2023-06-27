It is unclear whether someone was injured in the crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A truck carrying a shipping container has rolled in South Auckland.

The crash happened early this morning just after the motorway exit onto Cavendish Drive, Wiri.

Police said they were also called to the crash about 2.45am.

“The driver was uninjured,” police confirmed.

“The road was blocked for a significant period while the truck was righted.”

Firefighters could be seen examining the truck and shipping container, understood to have been carrying tyres.

A number of them were also seen using cutting tools to remove an electric sign embedded in the container.

Firefighters attend the scene of a truck and container crash on Cavendish Drive, South Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness said three heavy haulage tow trucks are also at the crash.

Reduced lanes on Cavendish Dr this morning

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said at 6.15am that the crash has lanes reduced on Cavendish Drive.

“Expect delays this morning, including on the [State Highway] 20 south-bound link from Puhinui Rd to Cavendish Drive.”