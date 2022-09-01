The crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Highway 16, near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp. Photo / Supplied

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Highway 16, near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp. Photo / Supplied

A motorway lane is blocked and commuters are facing up to 30-minute delays following a police incident that ended with three people jumping over a highway barrier before being arrested.

A police spokeswoman said the incident involved a driver who fled police around 6.30pm before later crashing on State Highway 16, near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp.

Footage of the crash from Waka Kotahi webcameras shows multiple emergency service vehicles at the site on the Northwestern Motorway, including Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) trucks.

The right westbound remained blocked at 6.55pm as the scene was being cleared. Waka Kotahi warned motorists of delays up to 30 minutes from the Port to St Lukes Rd on the Northwestern Motorway.

The police spokeswoman said three people had been taken into custody following the incident. One person involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

"Three offenders were found by police after the trio jumped over the motorway barrier and [were] arrested.

"A fourth person not involved in the crash was also taken into custody on an unrelated matter."

A Fenz spokeswoman said three fire trucks were sent to the site around 6.18pm and all had left by 6.33pm.

The right lane remains blocked as response crews work to clear the scene. Expect up to 30-minute delays westbound from Port to St Lukes Rd on #SH16 and heavy traffic through the Spaghetti Jctn. Check here for further updates overnight: https://t.co/zdtLB3zC3X. ^LB https://t.co/XHCn2nWOcN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 1, 2022