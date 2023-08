A broken-down bus is blocking a lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, creating headaches for motorists during rush hour.

The bus broke down in the left southbound lane about 5.35pm.

Traffic has backed up more than 3km from the bridge to Takapuna, according to live traffic data.

Waka Kotahi NZTA told motorists to pass with care and expect delays.

A bus breakdown is blocking the left southbound lane (lane 1 of 3) on the Harbour Bridge. Merge with care to pass and expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/BJ8b9zMy8c — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2023