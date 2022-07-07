Emergency services are responding to a large fire on Tī Rākau Drive in East Auckland. Photo / File

A fire at a commercial building in East Auckland has closed off part of a main road that is also set to affect all traffic services.

Emergency services have been at the scene of the blaze, on Tī Rākau Drive in Burswood, since the early hours of this morning.

Police confirmed they were notified of the incident shortly after 2am and assisted with initial cordons in the area. They have since been removed, a statement said.

Officers are due to liaise with Fire and Emergency NZ to figure out the circumstances of the fire.

Auckland Transport authorities issued an alert just after 6am advising motorists that part of Tī Rākau Drive - between Burswood Drive and Harris Rd - is closed as a result.

"Allow extra time for diversions affecting all traffic including bus services."

People who use a number of bus services are being advised that some buses will be detouring and will miss several stops in the area.