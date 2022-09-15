Voyager 2022 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Auckland traffic: Emergency services responding to school bus hanging over motorway overbridge

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A bus has smashed through a barrier on the Newton Road motorway overbridge. Video / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a school bus in central Auckland - with the bus smashing through a side rail on a motorway bridge.

Photos and footage from the scene, on Newton Rd, shows half the bus hanging over the bridge.

Photo / Akula Sharma
Both directions of the overbridge are now fully closed, as vehicle recovery takes place.

Several fire trucks and police vehicles are there also.

Auckland Transport is asking motorists to follow the direction of emergency services.

Bus commuters are being advised to check their bus schedules this morning as a result of the crash.

There are delays to several services in the area.

Auckland Transport is telling people: "Allow extra travel time."

- more to come -