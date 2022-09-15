A bus has smashed through a barrier on the Newton Road motorway overbridge. Video / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a school bus in central Auckland - with the bus smashing through a side rail on a motorway bridge.

Photos and footage from the scene, on Newton Rd, shows half the bus hanging over the bridge.

Photo / Akula Sharma

Both directions of the overbridge are now fully closed, as vehicle recovery takes place.

Several fire trucks and police vehicles are there also.

Auckland Transport is asking motorists to follow the direction of emergency services.

NEWTON RD OVERBRIDGE - 8:20AM

A crash is blocking westbound lanes (towards Ponsonby) on the Newton Rd overbridge. Follow directions of emergency services on-site and expect delays through the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/hHsQyzS6Jj — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 15, 2022

Bus commuters are being advised to check their bus schedules this morning as a result of the crash.

There are delays to several services in the area.

Auckland Transport is telling people: "Allow extra travel time."

Expect delays to bus services 18, 20, 110, 129, 105, 132, 133, 134, 195, 209, 866, 966 due to a bus incident on Newton Rd. pic.twitter.com/SXfAGMxMC9 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 15, 2022

- more to come -