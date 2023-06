A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway early this morning is causing delays on the network. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Motorists are warned of delays after a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway early this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported a crash on the middle north-bound lane just after Greenlane shortly after 6.30am.

Despite the crash being cleared just before 7am, authorities are advising drivers to allow for extra time due to delays from the Mt Wellington Highway.

UPDATE 6:50AM

This crash now fully cleared. Allow extra time for delays northbound from Mt Wellington Hwy. ^TP https://t.co/VfYpdiDS1d — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 13, 2023