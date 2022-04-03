The crash took place in Marua Rd and was reported to police at 7.54am.

A cyclist has died in a crash in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington this morning.

Marua Rd is currently closed.

Due to a serious crash a section of Marua Rd, between Stanhope Rd & Harris Rd, is now CLOSED. Avoid this route or allow extra time for delays and diversions this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/26rCE39lqX — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 3, 2022

"The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will examine the scene," police said.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the crash will commence in due course."

This comes after a cyclist died nearly a month ago to the day, on March 5, after a crash involving a van in the Auckland suburb of Royal Oak.

The cyclist, 19-year-old Levi James, died at the scene.

James was hit on Manukau Rd near the Royal Oak roundabout - a stretch of road that has been subject to safety concerns and analysis for many years, with suggestions not enough has been done to keep road users, especially cyclists, safe.

He was remembered as a kind-hearted son who loved to support his school's rugby team and rebuild old motorcycles with his dad.

"It's the most devastating thing ever, I could never have imagined what it would have been like, and now that we're in the middle of it there's nothing worse," his mother, Kim James, said.