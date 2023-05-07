A person has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash on Clark St, near Portage Rd, in New Lynn. Image / Google

A person has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash on Clark St, near Portage Rd, in New Lynn. Image / Google

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash on a busy road in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to an two-vehicle collision outside a petrol station on Clark St, near Portage Rd, in New Lynn just after 6am.

Police said one person suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road is partially blocked as emergency services work to clear the scene.

A northern fire communications spokesman said at least one person was trapped in one of the vehicles. Firefighters removed them using specialist equipment.

A person has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash on Clark St, near Portage Rd, in New Lynn. Image / Google

At 7.40am, another crash occurred on Great North Rd blocking left eastbound lanes just before the Rata St and Titirangi Rd intersection.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays.

Bus services going through the area might also experience disruption while the scene was cleared, the agency said.

GREAT NORTH RD, NEW LYNN - 7:40AM

A crash is blocking the left eastbound lanes on Great North Rd just prior to the Rata St/Titirangi Rd intersection. Expect delays for all traffic, including bus services, through this area until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/OziFnQOMmq — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 7, 2023

A crash on State Highway 18 Upper Harbour is also causing congestion during the Monday morning rush.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alerted motorists to a crash blocking the right eastbound lane on the Upper Harbour bridge just before 7.30am.

The crash has since been cleared.

However, motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time as there remains “long delays” on the eastbound lanes on SH18 from Trig Rd to Upper Harbour Bridge.