Photo / Waka Kotahi.

Auckland commuters are being told to expect delays on the Southern Motorway.

A crash is blocking the left northbound lane just before the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:00AM

Waka Kotahi said drivers should pass with care and expect delays.

Police have been approached for more information.

