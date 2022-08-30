Auckland traffic: Crash on Southern Motorway causing southbound delays

A crash that caused queues of traffic earlier today has been cleared from the motorway but motorists have been warned to continue to expect delays as congestion eases.
Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway had been brought to a halt following a crash near Greenlane.
The crash had blocked two southbound lanes near the Greenlane on-ramp.
In an update at 12.40pm, Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash was now clear of lanes however southbound delays from the Spaghetti Junction could be expected.
Footage of the crash showed a number of cars, including one facing the wrong way, and a truck involved.
Queues built quickly building on the motorway, with grid-locked queues across all lanes stretching back towards Newmarket.
Motorists have been urged to take care in the area and expect delays.