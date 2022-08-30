Auckland traffic: Crash on Southern Motorway causing southbound delays

A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway has blocked two southbound lanes. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway has blocked two southbound lanes. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash that caused queues of traffic earlier today has been cleared from the motorway but motorists have been warned to continue to expect delays as congestion eases.

Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway had been brought to a halt following a crash near Greenlane.

The crash had blocked two southbound lanes near the Greenlane on-ramp.

In an update at 12.40pm, Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash was now clear of lanes however southbound delays from the Spaghetti Junction could be expected.

UPDATE 12:40PM

This crash is now clear of lanes. Expect southbound delays from the Spaghetti Junction as congestion starts to ease. ^LB https://t.co/KIvoEecOim — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 30, 2022

Footage of the crash showed a number of cars, including one facing the wrong way, and a truck involved.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 12:05PM

A crash is blocking two southbound lanes after Greenlane on-ramp. Merge with care to pass and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/2pbdQB1SGH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 30, 2022

Queues built quickly building on the motorway, with grid-locked queues across all lanes stretching back towards Newmarket.

Motorists have been urged to take care in the area and expect delays.