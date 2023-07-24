Aucklanders heading into the city along the Northwestern Motorway are being advised to delay their journey following a crash.
On State Highway 20, the Waterview Tunnel is closed due to a potentially overheight vehicle.
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the left lane on the eastbound link from the Waterview Tunnel is blocked as emergency services respond.
The crash was earlier blocking the right eastbound lane after the Great North Rd on-ramp on the motorway but Waka Kotahi said all lanes are now open again.
“Delay your citybound journey on SH16 or allow extra time for delays this morning.”