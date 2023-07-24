Why the Prime Minister still believes Labour’s in a good place to win the election, Lauren Dickason jury set to see confession video and police work through more than 100 tips in search for missing real estate agent. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders heading into the city along the Northwestern Motorway are being advised to delay their journey following a crash.

On State Highway 20, the Waterview Tunnel is closed due to a potentially overheight vehicle.

SH20 NORTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 8:00AM

Due to a potential overheight vehicle the Northbound Waterview Tunnel has been temporarily closed. Delay your journey until reopening clearance is obtained shortly. ^TP pic.twitter.com/z56pSwHeTt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 24, 2023

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the left lane on the eastbound link from the Waterview Tunnel is blocked as emergency services respond.

UPDATE 7:30AM

All 3 lanes eastbound on #SH16 are now OPEN again, however emergency services remain on scene with the left lane on the eastbound link from the Waterview Tunnel now blocked. Delay your citybound journey on #SH16 or allow extra time for delays this morning. ^TP https://t.co/dydhYngnX4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 24, 2023

The crash was earlier blocking the right eastbound lane after the Great North Rd on-ramp on the motorway but Waka Kotahi said all lanes are now open again.

“Delay your citybound journey on SH16 or allow extra time for delays this morning.”

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway. Photo / Supplied











