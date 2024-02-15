A crash is blocking the far right lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway just after Princes St. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A crash is blocking the far right lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway just after Princes St. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Auckland motorists are being told to expect some delays after two crashes on the motorway network early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to a collision on the Southern Motorway just after Princes St in the southbound direction.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport posted an alert about the crash at 6.30am.

“Due to a crash on SH1, the right two southbound lanes are blocked after Princes St. Pass with care and expect delays.”

A traffic camera image shows at least one vehicle blocking the far right lane.

An update at 7am said the two southbound lanes on the far right remain blocked and are now causing delays in both directions.

People are told to allow for extra travel time this morning as a result.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:30AM

Due to a crash on #SH1 the right two southbound lanes are blocked after Princes St. Pass with care and expect delays. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/zPqyPrgP9i — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 15, 2024

Meanwhile, another crash is causing heavy congestion on the SH1 Northern Motorway.

The incident happened shortly before 7am.

“Due to a crash on SH1, the right southbound lane is blocked after Silverdale on-ramp,” Waka Kotahi NZTA said on its official Twitter page.

A traffic camera image shows heavy congestion building in the area as a result.

Motorists are also told to pass with care and to expect delays.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 6:55AM

Due to a crash on #SH1 the right southbound lane is blocked after Silverdale on-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/WnWumTe0hF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 15, 2024



