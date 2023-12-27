Police are responding to a serious crash that has blocked a busy Auckland road this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Dominion Rd in Mount Roskill about 4pm after a vehicle crashed into a lamp post, a police spokesperson said.

The driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The serious crash unit is investigating and motorists in the Mount Roskill area should expect delays.

Police said Dominion Rd is currently closed between Kings Rd and Haig Ave.

There is a full road closure on the intersection of Dominion Rd and Foch Ave, Auckland Transport said.

Bus Routes 25B, 25L, 252, and 253 will detour to avoid the area, Auckland Transport said.