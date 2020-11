Ascot Ave has been closed between Remuera Road and Greenlane East. Image / Google Maps

A child is seriously injured after being struck by a car in central Auckland this morning.

St John Ambulance says a pedestrian was struck in Remuera at 7.50am.

Ascot Ave is currently closed between Remuera Rd and Green Lane East.

Two vehicles attended the incident. One patient was taken to Auckland's Starship Hospital in a serious condition and a second person as treated at the scene.

