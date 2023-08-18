A bus crash on the Southern Motorway, southbound between the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and Southeastern Highway, is also causing huge delays. . Photo / Supplied

A bus crash on the Southern Motorway, southbound between the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and Southeastern Highway, is also causing huge delays. . Photo / Supplied

One seriously injured person is being taken to hospital after a major crash on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway in Henderson, where two people were likely trapped in the multi-car collision.

Meanwhile, a bus crash on the Southern Motorway, southbound between the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and Southeastern Highway, is also causing huge delays.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman told the Herald three crews were called to the scene in the Northwestern’s citybound lanes at 2.57pm, as well as St John Ambulance.

“It’s a two-car crash, and there are two people likely trapped,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for St John said two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were on the scene.

“One patient has been [taken] to Auckland [City] Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesman said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash was blocking the two left lanes between the Lincoln and Te Atatu Rd off-ramps.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 3:05PM

A crash is blocking the two left eastbound lanes between Lincoln Rd and Te Atatu Rd. Merge to the right with care to pass and expect delays until cleared. ^MS pic.twitter.com/RhSjJxieYr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 18, 2023

“Expect delays until [it is] cleared,” the transport agency warned motorists.

“Merge to the right with care to pass.”

Live traffic maps show heavy congestion after a crash on Auckland's Northwestern and Southern Motorways about 3pm on Friday, August 18 2023. Photo / Google

Traffic has already backed up about 4km to Massey, according to live traffic data.

UPDATE 3:35PM

This has been cleared, all lanes here are OPEN. Expect some residual delays. ^MS https://t.co/qXoaqEbSkD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 18, 2023

Meanwhile, on the Southern Motorway, traffic has backed up more than 9km through the Central Motorway Junction and onto the Northern Motorway.

- More to come