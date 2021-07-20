Auckland traffic: Car on fire causes delays on Southwestern Motorway

A car fire is causing delays on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway this morning.
Emergency services are responding to the incident on the southbound lane near the Neilson St off-ramp.
Plumes of smoke can be seen over the motorway as a result and motorists are advised of reduced visibility.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the fire via its Twitter page just after 7.30am.
By 8.20am, the crash site had been fully cleared of motorway lanes. However, motorists are being told: "Expect delays as congestion eases through the area."
Photos show a light-coloured car pulled up on the side of the motorway with thick white smoke billowing from its hood.
A fire truck can be seen on site, as well as several firefighters.