A breakdown in Auckland’s Waterview tunnel, part of the Southwestern Motorway, is causing bad congestion this afternoon.

The breakdown happened in the left-most southbound lane about 2.10pm.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said motorists should allow extra time and expect delays.

The disruption has caused an over 3km backlog of traffic through the tunnel.