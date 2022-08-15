An investigation into an incident at a Glenfield liquor store on Saturday night has led to three arrests. Photo / 123rf

Three people, including a 14-year-old, have been arrested after an aggravated robbery at an Auckland liquor store where an air rifle was allegedly presented.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, of Waitematā CIB, said alcohol was also stolen during the incident at a store on Target Rd in Glenfield on Saturday night.

"The staff member at the store is understandably shaken by the incident and it's incredibly fortunate they did not suffer any serious injuries."

Three people were located and taken into custody during searches at two North Shore properties yesterday.

"Police have also located a number of items of interest including the air rifle allegedly used in this incident and empty alcohol bottles."

Two youths, aged 14 and 16, will appear before the Youth Court this week charged with aggravated robbery.

A third offender will be referred to Youth Aid.

"Police have no tolerance for this sort of brazen offending against businesses in our community, and we will continue to treat such incidents seriously."